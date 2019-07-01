Tehran hosts 16th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting

The 16th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting is underway in Tehran during June 30-July 2, Tehran Times reports.

The Iranian Deputy Minister of Energy for Electricity Affairs Homayoun Haeri and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held talks in Armenia on Saturday to discuss joint projects and the economic committee meeting which kicked off in Tehran on Sunday.

Haeri visited the neighboring country just before the joint economic committee meeting, to follow up on the implementation of the project of third Iran-Armenia power transmission line and also to discuss the two countries’ joint economic committee meeting.

Grigoryan who is also the co-chair of the Joint Economic Committee, for his part mentioned the preferential tariff agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, noting that the agreement has provided a good opportunity for both countries to develop bilateral and multilateral economic relations.

The official emphasized the importance of pursuing regional energy interactions while underlining the need for acceleration of the implementation of Iran’s third line of electricity transmission to Armenia.

The 15th Joint Economic Committee meeting between Iran and Armenia was held in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan in February 2018.

In that meeting, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Armenian Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, Armenian Nature Protection Minister Artsvik Minasyan, and a delegation from Iran’s power industry, participated and discussed issues like the third electricity transmission line between Iran and Armenia, participation of Iranian companies in power projects in Armenia, environmental issues affiliated with Aras river, as well as other commercial, transit, and customs cooperation between the two countries.

