Judicial reforms to strengthen cooperation between Prosecutor’s Office and NSS – Vanetsyan | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

Judicial reforms to strengthen cooperation between Prosecutor's Office and NSS – Vanetsyan

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The formation of a legal state, the maintenance of democracy and public order, the future development of legal basis, as well as the rule of law in all sectors of public life in Armenia depend on the professional qualities of the employees of the Prosecutor’s Office, Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan said in his remarks at the session dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia.

He congratulated all employees of the Prosecutor’s Office on their professional day.

“Overseeing the enforcement and maintenance of laws, countering crime and corruption, you are solving important issues for you by contributing to ensuring the unity of legal field of our country. I am confident that the ongoing judicial reforms in the Republic will further strengthen the cooperation between the prosecution and the national security bodies for the benefit of our citizens and the glory of our homeland”, the NSS chief said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

