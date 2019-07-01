High-level Sharjah Department of Government Relations delegation meets senior Armenian government officials

The visit was focused on discussing how their long-standing bilateral relations can be further enhanced by exploring new areas of cooperation in scientific and cultural fields, in which Sharjah has continued to display leadership and innovation.

Sharjah: As part of continuous mission to strengthen relationships with cities around the world a high-level delegation from the Sharjah Department of Government Relations (SDGR) was in Armenia recently to meet high-profile government officials.

Led by HE Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of SDGR, the Sharjah delegation comprised Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, the Department’s Director, and top officials from the department. They were received by Vahagn Melikian, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia; Mr. Arayik Harutyunyan, Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport; Hakob Arshakyan, Armenian Minister of High Tech Industry, and Mr. Tigran Khacatryan Minister of Economic Development and Investments.

Armenia has lauded the focal role played by Sharjah on pan-Arab and global levels to strengthen diplomatic as well as business relations, under the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. They also praised the emirate for leading a unique cultural journey over 40 years, and for clearly establishing the basis of sustainable national development in books, education and historical preservation.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, noted: “Sharjah and Armenia enjoy notable ties in various fields, including culture. On a visit by the President of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, Sharjah took on a series of initiatives aimed at preserving and restoring many Armenian heritage sites, as well as academic programmes. Without a doubt, Armenia is a country with great cultural, archaeological and social wealth, which prompts us to continue cooperation and activate new partnerships with them. Through these, we seek to promote and advance cultural and academic opportunities for both sides.”

UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, Mohammed Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, was also in attendance and praised Sharjah’s continues efforts to build on relations, which the UAE and Armenia have enjoyed over 20 years. This particular visit, he said, was instrumental to furthering bilateral relations by exploring investment opportunities in the sectors of education and culture that hold immense potential and would add to existing relations.

In recent years, trade has increased significantly, especially between 2014 and 2017, with the annual growth rate touching 14 percent, while in 2017, the trade turnover increased by 78 percent compared to 2016.

The Sharjah delegation was taken to Armenia’s Hagardzin Monastery built in the 10th century. They also visited the prestigious University of Dilijan, learning about the university’s faculties and its achievements on regional and European levels.

His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II: Sharjah Ruler’s efforts to build peace and international friendships are exemplary

During Sharjah delegation’s visit to Hagardzin Monastery, His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II hailed the great efforts exerted by Sharjah under the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi, citing their generous initiative to restore the 1,000-plus years old Hagardzin Monastery, which the emirate declared in 2011. He pointed out that the initiative has further strengthened cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries, and offered a gateway to explore bilateral cooperation in the fields of knowledge and culture.

The Department of Government Relations was established in 2014, following the vision and directives of the Sharjah Ruler, to provide the emirate and its international partners a platform for cooperation and diplomacy. As the centre of culture, education, and innovation in the UAE, the emirate’s international reach spans the globe. The department supports this outreach through representing Sharjah abroad, welcoming international delegations, and partnering with strategic cities that share Sharjah’s core values.

