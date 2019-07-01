Armenian PM’s spouse to attend pan-Armenian media conference in Lebanon

Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations and editor-in-chief of the Armenian Times daily, is leaving for Lebanon on Monday at the invitation of Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I to attend a pan-Armenian media conference in Antelias.
In a press release on Monday, Hakobyan’s office said she is expected to deliver remarks on the pressing issues in Armenian media at the opening of the conference on Tuesday, 2 July.
During the visit, the PM’s spouse will meet with Lebanese president’s wife Nadia Al-Chami Aoun. She is also set to visit the UNIFIL headquarters in Lebanon to meet with the Armenian peacekeepers.
Anna Hakobyan will next pay a visit to the Armenian Genocide Orphans’ “Aram Bezikian” Museum in the country.
