Armenian PM’s spouse to attend pan-Armenian media conference in Lebanon

2019-07-01

Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations and editor-in-chief of the Armenian Times daily, is leaving for Lebanon on Monday at the invitation of Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I to attend a pan-Armenian media conference in Antelias.

In a press release on Monday, Hakobyan’s office said she is expected to deliver remarks on the pressing issues in Armenian media at the opening of the conference on Tuesday, 2 July.

During the visit, the PM’s spouse will meet with Lebanese president’s wife Nadia Al-Chami Aoun. She is also set to visit the UNIFIL headquarters in Lebanon to meet with the Armenian peacekeepers.

Anna Hakobyan will next pay a visit to the Armenian Genocide Orphans’ “Aram Bezikian” Museum in the country. 

