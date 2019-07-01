Antelias to host pan-Armenian media conference

A pan-Armenian conference on the Armenian press and media will convene at 9:30am, at the Catholicosate of Cilicia, in Antelias, Lebanon, on Tuesday morning, the Catholicosate said in a Facebook post.

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Holy See of Cilicia will preside over the conference, which will include around 100 editors, journalists and contributors from Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian Diaspora.

The conference will conclude its sessions on Thursday, July 4.

Aram I has declared 2019 as the Year of the Armenian Media.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/01/Antelias-pan-Armenian-media-conference/2134835

