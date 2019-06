European Games: Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan wins gold

Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan has won a gold medal in the vault event at the Second European Games under way in Minsk, Belarus.

The finals for all events were held on Sunday, June 30 with Artur Davtyan participating in the vault and freestyle finals.

The Armenian gymnast won the event with the result of 15.016.

Russia’s Dmitry Lankin (14.733) came in second, Ukraine’s Igor Radivilov clinched bronze.

