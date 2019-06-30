Ara Güler photo exhibition to open in Japan

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s president this weekend will cut the ribbon on an exhibit featuring the works of renowned Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Güler in Kyoto, Japan.

Following successful runs in London and Paris, works by the late Güler will be exhibited at an 800-year-old Tofukuji temple from June 30 to July 10, said the communications team for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is currently in Osaka, Japan for a G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Curated by the Turkish Presidency, the exhibit includes Güler’s iconic photos and portraits of legendary Turkish writer Yaşar Kemal and famous folk musician and poet Aşık Veysel, as well as international figures such as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Brigitte Bardot, and Sophia Loren.

A booklet on the exhibition in Turkish, English, and Japanese will be given to the leaders at the G20 summit.

After Japan, the exhibit will proceed to the National Museum of the American Indian in New York City at the end of September, coinciding with the U.N. General Assembly.

Güler, born in Istanbul in 1928, died in 2018 at the age of 90.

