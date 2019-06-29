The top 50 best-looking nationalities revealed – here’s where we rank

ByRachel Endley

The 8,500 respondents were given no specifications of the term ‘sexy’, so the interpretation of the word was up to them

Ukraine – the birthplace of Mila Kunis – has been named the best-looking nation in the world.

Coming in second was the people of Denmark, and third was Filipino people.

Thousands of people gave their verdict for the survey carried out by Big 7 Travel.

The 8,500 respondents were given no specifications of the term ‘sexy’, so the interpretation of the word was up to them.

Coming in last place was Ireland, and just ahead of them in 49th place was Croatia.

Brazil, which is the home country of supermodels Adriana Lima and Gisele Bündchen, came in fourth and Australia, which is the birthplace of singer Kylie Minogue.

It is followed by South Africa in sixth, Italy in seventh and Armenia in eighth.

England comes in at a rather impressive ninth place and Canada is in tenth place.

Scotland comes in at 38th in the ranking while Wales is in 41st place.

Other countries in lowly positions are Norway (46th), Slovenia (47th), Belgium (48th) and Croatia (49th).

The travel website wrote: “‘Sexy’, according to the fail-safe Merriam-Webster dictionary , is classified as “generally attractive or interesting.

“While beauty may be only skin deep, it’s probably little consolation to the unlucky countries that have been voted as the least sexy in the world. Sorry, Ireland.”

Top 50 best-looking nations

1. Ukrainian

2. Danish

3. Filipino

4. Brazilian

5.Australian

6. South African

7. Italian

8. Armenian

9. English

10. Canadian

11. Costa Rican

12. French

13. Dutch

14. Kenya

15. Barbadian

16. Spanish

17. Bulgarian

18. Czech

19. Japanese

20. Hungarian

21. Finnish

22. Colombian

23. New Zealand

24. Mexican

25. Malaysian

26. Iranian

27. Polish

28. Indian

29. Nigerian

30. Israeli

31. Chinese

32. Lithuanian

33. Russian

34. Argentinian

35. Moroccan

36. Thai

37. Egyptian

38. Scottish

39. Swedish

40. Tunisian

41. Welsh

42. Pakistani

43. Lebanese

44. German

45. American

46. Norwegian

47. Slovenian

48. Belgian

49. Croatian

50. Irish

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...