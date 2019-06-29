The top 50 best-looking nationalities revealed – here’s where we rank

ByRachel Endley
The 8,500 respondents were given no specifications of the term ‘sexy’, so the interpretation of the word was up to them
Ukraine – the birthplace of Mila Kunis – has been named the best-looking nation in the world.
Coming in second was the people of Denmark, and third was Filipino people.
Thousands of people gave their verdict for the survey carried out by Big 7 Travel.
The 8,500 respondents were given no specifications of the term ‘sexy’, so the interpretation of the word was up to them.
Coming in last place was Ireland, and just ahead of them in 49th place was Croatia.
Brazil, which is the home country of supermodels Adriana Lima and Gisele Bündchen, came in fourth and Australia, which is the birthplace of singer Kylie Minogue.
It is followed by South Africa in sixth, Italy in seventh and Armenia in eighth.
England comes in at a rather impressive ninth place and Canada is in tenth place.
Scotland comes in at 38th in the ranking while Wales is in 41st place.
Other countries in lowly positions are Norway (46th), Slovenia (47th), Belgium (48th) and Croatia (49th).
The travel website wrote: “‘Sexy’, according to the fail-safe Merriam-Webster dictionary , is classified as “generally attractive or interesting.
“While beauty may be only skin deep, it’s probably little consolation to the unlucky countries that have been voted as the least sexy in the world. Sorry, Ireland.”
Top 50 best-looking nations
1. Ukrainian
2. Danish
3. Filipino
4. Brazilian
5.Australian
6. South African
7. Italian
8. Armenian
9. English
10. Canadian
11. Costa Rican
12. French
13. Dutch
14. Kenya
15. Barbadian
16. Spanish
17. Bulgarian
18. Czech
19. Japanese
20. Hungarian
21. Finnish
22. Colombian
23. New Zealand
24. Mexican
25. Malaysian
26. Iranian
27. Polish
28. Indian
29. Nigerian
30. Israeli
31. Chinese
32. Lithuanian
33. Russian
34. Argentinian
35. Moroccan
36. Thai
37. Egyptian
38. Scottish
39. Swedish
40. Tunisian
41. Welsh
42. Pakistani
43. Lebanese
44. German
45. American
46. Norwegian
47. Slovenian
48. Belgian
49. Croatian
50. Irish
İlk yorum yapan siz olun