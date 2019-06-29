Patrick Fiori performs in Artsakh

The 30th anniversary of re-founding of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church was celebrated at the Shushi Culture and Youth Center.

World famous singer Patrick Fiori (France), musician Armen Aharonyan (USA), performers from Armenia and Artsakh partook in the concert attended by Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora, other officials were also present at the event.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...