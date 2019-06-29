Minsk 2019: Karapet Chalyan – Silver Medalist

Greco-Roman wrestler Karapet Chalyan (77 kg) became a silver medalist of the 2nd European Games.

In the final fight of the European Games being held in Minsk Chalyan competed with Russia’s Aleksandr Chekhirkin.

In a tense fight with the world champion as a result of disputable refereeing the Armenian wrestler lost 6:7 becoming a silver medalist.

Karapet Chalyan had started the competition from the 1/8 final having a confident victory over Ukraine’s Elmar Nuraliev, 9:0.

In the ¼ final Chalyan had wrestled with Moldavian Igor Beshleaga and had won 2:1and in the semifinal Chalyan had won 4:1 Hungarian Tamas Lorincz.

Arthur Aleksanyan (97 kg) will also compete for a gold medal of the European Games and Maksim Manukyan (87 kg) will participate in the repechage round.

On June 30 Aleksanyan will fight with Belarusian Aliaksandr Hrabovik for a champion title while Maksim Manukyan will meet Polish Arkadiusz Kulynycz in the repechage round will be.

