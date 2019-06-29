Exhibition of artworks by Georgy Frangulyan opens at Erarta Museum

An exhibition named “The Solid Line” opened at Erarta Museum on Friday to showcase famous sculptor Georgy Frangulyan’s indoor sculptures featuring different styles and materials.

As the Museum website reports, Georgy Frangulyan creates indoor and monumental sculptures using a wide range of materials including bronze, marble, wood, ceramics and glass, as well as drawings and paintings.

A distinctive feature of Frangulyan’s creative method is his constant search for new figurative solutions reflecting and organizing the surrounding space. At the same time, the sculptor subscribes to the opinion that the monumental nature of artworks lies not in their physical dimensions, but in the spatial idea that underpins them. If architecture and sense of scale are present, the artwork itself can be of any size.

The exhibition will be open until October 2019.

