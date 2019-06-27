Ukrainian Armenian is appointed governor of Kyiv region

Ukrenergo deputy director, Ukrainian Armenian Mikhail BNO-Hayriyan, has been appointed chairman of the Kyiv regional state administration—that is, the governor of Kyiv region.

The Ukrainian government approved the eight candidates nominated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, and to the post of heads of several regional state administrations. Andriy Gerus, the President’s representative in the Cabinet of Ministers, informed this to reporters, AnalitikaUA.net reported.

According to Gerus, Zelensky will nominate the candidates for the other regional state administrations in the next meeting of the government office of the head of state.

