Minsk 2019: Armenian boxer beats Turkish rival to qualify for semifinals

Armenian boxer Gor Nersesyan (81 kg) has qualified for the semifinals of the European Games underway in Minsk, Belarus, after defeating his Turkish opponent Malkan Bayram 3-2 in the quarterfinals on the sixth day of the competition.

Thus, the Armenian boxer has made it to the semifinals securing at least a bronze medal. Nersesyan will fight against British Benjamin Whittaker in the semifinals on Friday, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reported.

Gor Nersesyan started the struggle from the 1/16 finals where he defeated Kosovo’s Ardit Delijaj. In the 1/8 finals the Armenian athlete took advantage over Moldova’s Andrei Chiriacov.

Earlier Hovhannes Bachkov (64 kg), Karen Tonakanyan (60 kg) and Arthur Hovhannisyan (49 kg) also qualified for the semifinals.

Armenian boxers Anush Grigoryan (51 kg), Baregham Harutyunyan (52 kg) and Gurgen Hovhannisyan (+91 kg) who performed on June 26 suffered defeats in the quarterfinals.

