Malta welcomes speedy launch of Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Malta’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela discussed numerous agenda issues in Yerevan concerning technologies, agriculture, increasing trade turnover, organization of air communication and other issues.

During a joint news conference after the meeting, Mnatsakanyan said that Armenia intends to further deepen bilateral political dialogue with Malta.

“Malta is a European Union member and certainly the EU agenda has a rather big space in the agenda of our two countries. We are grateful that Malta was one of the first countries to ratify the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. On this occasion we also spoke about accelerating the launch of the dialogue over visa liberalization. I am grateful for Malta’s very positive approach in this matter,” Mnatsakanyan said.

According to Mnatsakanyan, despite low trade turnover the two countries have pointed out various sectors where mutual interest exists for cooperation.

“This relates to Armenia’s priority development agenda and the sectors where we can use bilateral cooperation. Malta has a very important and interesting experience concerning development agenda. Certainly, the examples of high technologies, innovative development and the experience that we have is a very good foundation to work with Malta,” Mnatsakanyan said.

The sides have also discussed working in the modern agriculture and product sector.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/980089/

