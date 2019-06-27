Charles Aznavour’s love letters to be put up for auction

Charles Aznavour’s love letters to a girl named Claude Maissiat will be put up for auction in France on June 28, reports RIA Novosti, citing Le Figaro.

For six years, the chansonnier wrote love letters to a 20-year-old girl he had met in 1958 and was passionately in love with. At the time, Aznavour, who was known for his romantic songs, was 34 years old, and his letters contain the best words and phrases about love.

There are 42 handwritten letters, 9 postcards and 9 telegrams that have been preserved. Experts say the cost of the 118 pages of letters ranges between $30,000 and $40,000.

