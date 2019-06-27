Armenian singer Andy Madadian to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Armenian singer Andy Madadian will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame., the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee has announced.

The newest honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominations at a selection committee meeting held in June and will be ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors.



Actress and singer Vanessa Williams, a committee member for the 2019-2020 Selection Committee and herself a walk-of-famer, announced the new honorees with Rana Ghadban, President & CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This year’s choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of thirty-five artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood,” remarked Selection Committee Chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona. “Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories” he added.

Madadian will be among other musicians such as, Elvis Costello, Billy Idol, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Alicia Keys and Tanya Tucker who will receive stars in 2020.

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection.

https://armradio.am/en/17249

