Armenia issues stamp on Yerevan State University centennial

On June 27th, 2019, a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “100th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan State University” was cancelled and put into circulation by “HayPost” CJSC in the premises of Yerevan State University.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 220 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with a print-run of 30 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the lecturer of Ijevan branch of Yerevan State University Levon Lachikyan.

The postage stamp depicts the central building of Yerevan State University as well as the monument of “Sahak Partev and Mesrop Mashtots” situated in front of it. The postage stamp is fully designed in the graphic style. The logo dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan State University is at the bottom right corner of the postage stamp.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Arshak Hakobyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Acting Rector of Yerevan State University Gegham Gevorgyan, Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Haik Avagyan, the President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan.

Yerevan University was founded by the decision of the Council of Ministers of the first Republic of Armenia adopted on May 16th, 1919. The solemn opening ceremony of the University was on January 31st, 1920 in Alexandrapol (now Gyumri). The university was moved to Yerevan in 1920. Up to now Yerevan State University has had around 130 thousand graduates and currently around 16.200 students study at Yerevan State University 19 faculties, 4 institutes and the Ijevan Branch.

http://www.armradio.am/en/17349

