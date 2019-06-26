Armenia PM’s wife visits Mkhitar Sebastatsi educational complex

At the invitation of director of Mkhitar Sebastatsi Educational Complex Ashot Bleyan, Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia and chairperson of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, visited today the educational complex and was introduced to the training camp, which is part of the Summer Training Project. Ashot Bleyan introduced the ongoing changes and innovations at the educational complex.

He also presented the package of projects through which the educational complex will carry out its activities in seven directions, including an open educational network for copyright, the Arates Scholastics Center, the Grape and Wine School, the Vigen Avetis Sculpting School, the Pentathlon School at the Training Farm and a new educational environment (roof, basement of educational facility, educational garden in a residential suburb).

Anna Hakobyan toured the educational complex, was introduced to the past and current activities and interacted with the children who were visiting the training camp. Ashot Bleyan presented the problems that hinder the implementation of the educational complex’s programs (safe and appropriate movement of schoolchildren from one school to the next throughout the day), and in response, Mrs. Hakobyan said she is amazed that the municipal authorities can create obstacles for innovations in education.

https://news.am/eng/news/520657.html

