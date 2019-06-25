Georgia considers launching free shuttles from Yerevan for Russian tourists

Shalva Alaverdashvili, the head of Georgia’s Association of Hotels and Restaurateurs, has recommended the country’s Ministry of Economy and tourism agencies to launch free shuttle buses from the airports of Yerevan, Trabzon and Baku to transport Russian tourists to Georgia.

The proposal comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a temporary ban on passenger flights from Russia to Georgia following a spate of violent unrest in the country.

The official said Georgia’s Foreign Ministry will also be involved in the final decision-making, RIA Novosti reported.

As an alternative to shuttles, Georgia is considering the possibility of launching charter flights for Russian travelers through several countries.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/06/25/Georgia-airport-shuttle-Yerevan/2132146

