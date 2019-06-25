Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan to be jailed again

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan will be jailed again, the Court of Appeals decided.

Kocharyan was released from pre-trial detention on May 18 after the former and incumbent Presidents of Artsakh appeared in court to vouch for him.

The prosecution later filed complaints seeking a higher court to overrule the decision.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing constitutional order in March 2008 following a disputed presidential election. At least ten people were killed in clashes between police and protesters on March 1, 2008.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...