Yerevan’s Engineering City to have self-driving buses

The Engineering City being built in Yerevan’s Bagrevand district will have self-driving mini-buses to transport the “citizens,” Gurgen Mardoyan, Technical Director of the YEA Engineering, told Public Radio of Armenia on the sidelines of the “Armenia-Engineering Week” Event.

He said the self-driving cars are now being actively tested in San-Francisco, Singapore and the US State of Arizona.

He refrained from mentioning concrete dates for the commissioning of the buses, but added that Armenian specialists are involved in the testing.

On 24-28 June, 2019, a series of events featured under the “Armenia Engineering Week” headline will be held in Yerevan and Vanadzor at the initiative of the Government of Armenia, Enterprise Incubator Foundation, and Engineering Association.

Engineering Week has brought together about 500 participants from different countries of the world, including representatives of engineering and technology sectors from state, science and research, educational, donor organizations, start-up/accomplished engineering companies.

Thirty local and foreign organizations showcase their products, solutions and services at the expo section organized during the week that is expected to attract more than 1,000 visitors.

