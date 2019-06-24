Venice Commission of the Council of Europe is informed on recent constitutional developments in Armenia and asked the President to follow the situation closely

119th Plenary session of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe is informed on recent constitutional developments in Armenia, including on the recent public declarations regarding the sitting members of the Constitutional Court, and asked the President to follow the situation closely with a view to making, if appropriate, a public statement in this respect.

The issue will be discussed during the 119th plenary session of the Venice Commission.

Reminding that on June 16, Vahe Grigoryan had been elected a judge of the Constitutional Court, however, he had announced that is about to take his role as the president of the Court.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/06/24/Venice-com/3033466

