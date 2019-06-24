Minsk 2019: Tigran Kirakosyan – Gold Medalist

Armenia won its first gold medal at the European Games.

Samboist Tigran Kirakosyan (52 kg) became a gold medalist of the European Games underway in Minsk, Belarus.

The Armenian samboist competed with Azerbaijani Aghasif Samadov in the decisive bout and celebrated victory, 4:0.

Tigran Kirakosyan had started the struggle from the quarterfinals where had had a confident victory over Ukraine’s Roman Bratchenko, 7:0.

In the semifinal Kirakosyan had taken advantage over Russia’s Andrei Kubarkov (3:3).

So of 6 samboists representing Armenia at the European Games 3 won medals.

On June 22 David Grigoryan (82 kg) became a silver medalist, today Arsen Ghazaryan (74 kg) won bronze and Tigran Kirakosyan became a champion.

Maksim Manukyan (57 kg), Asya Lalazaryan (48 kg) and Grigor Sahakyan (90 kg) lost the bouts for bronze.



