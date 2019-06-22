Armenian composer Stepan Shaqaryan passes away

Stepan Shaqaryan, a prolific composer honored as People’s Artist of Armenia, has passed away at the age of 84.

The news on his demise was confirmed by the Composers’ Union on Saturday.

Shaqaryan was born in Baku, Azerbaijan on October 23, 1935. He moved to Yerevan in 1952 to be admitted to the Komitas State Conservatory two years later. In 1956, he was invited to Leningrad (St Petersburg) by Aram Khachaturian to pursue his education in music at the city’s State Conservatory.

In 1992, Shaqaryan joined the Komitas State Conservatory’s faculty. A professor since 1998, the musician also collaborated with Sharm Holding. In 2009, he released the CD “Moon over the Mountains” which later made its way into the Armenian Jazz 70 popular CD collection.

