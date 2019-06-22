Armenian athletes claim victories on the second day of Minsk 2019

The sambo competition started at the 2nd European Games. in Minsk on Saturday. Armenian athlete Maxim Manukyan competing in the 57 kg weight class defeated Ivan Pilipyakin of Ukraine in the first bout by 10:1. The Armenian will face Sayan Kheretek of Russia in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, another Armenian sambist Davit Grigoryan competing in the 82 kg weight category defeated his Italian opponent in the quarterfinals by 3:1 and will face Georgia’s Besarioni Berulava in the semifinals.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/06/22/Armenian-athletes/2131478

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...