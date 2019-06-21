Saint Petersburg hosts Armenian Culture Days

Within the framework of the days of Armenia in Saint petersburg, the delegation headed by Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan had a meeting with Saint Petersburg’s acting Governor Alexander Beglov. Issues related to the cooperation between the two cities were discussed during the meeting. In particular, reference was made to the importance of development of trade-economic and humanitarian cooperation.

Alexander Beglov emphasized the untapped potential for further development and expansion of relations between the two parties. According to him, the cooperation in the fields of healthcare and pharmacy can become one of the promising directions. The acting Governor also affirmed the intention of the city to increase the import of agricultural products from Armenia and their distribution to the trade chains of Saint Petersburg.

Hayk Marutyan, in turn, expressed confidence that the Yerevan Days in Saint Petersburg would convey a new impulse to bilateral relationship. He also outlined the directions of mutual interest. The capital of Armenia plans to adopt the experience of Saint Petersburg in the development of public transport and waste removal.

The members of the delegation headed by Yerevan Mayor then visited the Hermitage.

Yerevan and Saint Petersburg are going to cooperate on the level of legislative bodies as well. Members of the “Prosperous Armenia”, “My step” and “Luys” factions of the Yerevan City Council had a meeting with the delegates of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg. The parties outlined the directions in which they can effectively cooperate. They agreed to discuss possible formats of bilateral cooperation.

In the evening of June 20 the gala-concert of the youth rock group “TmbaTa” of the “Tumo” Centre for Creative Technologies was held at Saint Petersburg State Academic Capella.

