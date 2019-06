Armenian Amb., Lebanon’s Hariri discuss bilateral cooperation

Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Lebanon Vahan Atabekyan had a meeting with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri today.

During the meeting the interlocutors referred to a number of issues on the agenda of Armenian-Lebanese cooperation.

Details of the working activity of the Armenian-Lebanese Intergovernmental Commission headed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries were also discussed.

