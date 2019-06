Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople to elect new Locum Tenens on June 27

The Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople is set to elect new Locum Tenens on Thursday, 27 June.

The decision was made at Tuesday’s meeting of the Religious Council of the Patriarchate chaired by Vicar General, Archbishop Aram Ateshian.

The election will be held in accordance with the Turkish laws and Constitution, Ermenihaber reported, citing the Patriarchate’s official Facebook account.

