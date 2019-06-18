Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married

Henrikh Mkhitaryan married Betty Vardanyan today. The ceremony took place on the Armenian Saint Lazarus Island in Venice.

The Armenia captain shared a photo from the wedding on Facebook.

“Marry me and stay with me forever,” Mkhitaryan captioned the photo.

With the picturesque backdrop of the floating city, the newlyweds didn’t miss the opportunity to get stunning wedding photographs for the memory book.

Crowds of people stopped to watch on as the footballer and his new bride enjoyed the ride in the private water taxi underneath the bridges of Venice.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

