Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan receives third Emmy Award

Anush Elbakyan, Senior Video Editor and Video Director for the Boston Globe, has received her third Emmy Award of the US Television Academy, Arthur Elbakyan announced in a Facebook post.

Elbakyan oversees the production and distribution of the Globe’s original video content, while also managing video business operations and leading the digital video strategy.

She manages a team of video producers and coordinates the daily video news operation. She launched and served as executive producer for the political digital video series “Ground Game,” “Live Political Happy Hour” and the food series “Smart Cooks.”

