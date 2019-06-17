Armenian version of the book about Chess Champion Tigran Petrosian presented in Yerevan

The presentation of the Armenian version of the book “The Games of Thrones. How to Win in Chess” about Armenian grandmaster, the World Chess Champion from1963 to1969 Tigran Petrosian was presented at Chess Federation of Armenia on Monday. The presentation came on the birthday anniversary of the chess player who would have been 90.

The book translation from Russian initiated by Newmag publishing house contains articles and lectures of the chess player, comments on played games.

“Being the only Armenian grandmaster, and thanks to him the Armenian Chess Federation after several decades unites today 43 grandmasters. If you compare how many grandmasters are in the world and what number of them play under the flag of the Armenian Federation it will be clear that Tigran Petrosian has brought a major change in Armenia,” Serzh Sargsyan, the President of the Armenian Chess Federation stated, while addressing the event.

Petrosian was a Candidate for the World Championship on eight occasions. He won the World Championship in 1963 and successfully defended it in 1966 and lost the title in 1969. Thus he was the defending World Champion or a World Championship Candidate in ten consecutive three-year cycles. He won the Soviet Championship four times. Petrosian is widely known for popularizing chess in Armenia and was nicknamed “Iron Tigran” due to his almost impenetrable defensive playing style.

