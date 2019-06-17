Ambassador Gevorgyan visits Latakia, meets local Armenians

Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan visited the northwestern regions of Syria. In Latakia and Armenan-populated Kessab, the Ambassador held meetings with local self-government and the Armenian community representatives.

Ambassador Gevorgyan and Latakia’s Governor Ibrahim Khudr al-Salem discussed the perspectives of decentralized cooperation between Armenia and Syria. Reference was made problems facing the Armenian community of Latakia and the ways of solving them.

The Governor hailed the Armenian community’s contribution to the social-economic development of the province and voiced hope that local Armenians could serve as a bridge between the two countries.

The Ambassador, in turn, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the province for the warm and careful attitude towards the Armenian community.

Amb. Gevorgyan briefed local Armenians on the domestic political developments in Armenia over the past year, the latest developments in the Karabakh conflict settlement process and the perspectives of Armenia-Diaspora cooperation.

The Ambassador also visited Kessab, where he met with Mayor Vazgen Chaparyan and community representatives and visited the Armenian church in the town.

