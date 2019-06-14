 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Zareh Sinanyan appointed as High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

2019-06-14

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision, appointing former Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan as High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.
Last week Zareh Sinanyan submitted a letter resigning his position on Glendale City Council effective immediately. He confirmed that he would be accepting a high-ranking position in the government of the Republic of Armenia.
Glendale City Council members have decided to fill a vacant seat on the dais by appointing a member from the community and launched a call for statements of interest this week.

