South Ossetia is a champion, and Artsakh is festive

On the 9th of June the final match of the CONIFA Sportsbet.io European Football Cup 2019 took place during which Western Armenia and South Ossetia were competing for the title of the champion. The match was tense and there were numerous moment to score goals, but only one was recorded. At the last minute of the added time the Western Armenia team had an opportunity to equalize the score by a penalty but Aghvan Davoyan was unsuccessful. The game ended with a score of 1-0, and South Ossetia became the CONIFA Sportsbet.io European Football Cup’s champion.



The festive mood continued at the closing ceremony the champion and the vice-champion were awarded with medals and cups. The evening ended with car rounds and dance music rhythms.

Later, the CONIFA Sportsbet.io European Football Cup Organizing Committee and CONIFA’s Management made a press conference.

“The CONIFA Sportsbet.io European Football Cup 2019 is already a history and we celebrate it with joy and regret. I am convinced that the festivity which was celebrated in Artsakh these days, left everyone with bright impressions”, said Grigory Martirosyan the President of the Organizing Committee of the CONIFA Sportsbet.io European Football Cup CONIFA and the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic.

CONFA’s Secretary General Sascha Düerkop also spoke about bright impressions and enduring memories, and convinced that Artsakh can also host the CONIFA World Championship. “The Championship was organized at the highest level. I’m impressed with what I’ve seen in Artsakh these days, people, their enthusiasm, and professionalism. I think that Artsakh has set a benchmark, as a result of which the CONIFA World Football Cup matches can also be held here”, he said.

Representatives of Sportsbet.io, the General Sponsor of CONIFA’s Cup also spoke. “As a general sponsor, this was our first experience, and we are very glad that it started with CONIFA in Artsakh. Since the very first moment we were here, we felt warmth and dedication, enjoyed a beautiful cultural program and, of course, we found exciting football matches”, said Lucy Thomas, PR and Sponsorship Manager at Sportsbet.io.

Highlighting the achievements, Vice-President of the Organizing Committee of the CONIFA Sportsbet.io European Football Cup and the Minister of Education, Science and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Narine Aghabalian emphasized, “CONIFA 2019 was some kind of a challenge that, I believe, we have accepted with honor. This event has united thousands of people. The Cup of the Champion went to South Ossetia, while the Cup of Friendship was won by all the teams”.

All participants mentioned that football brought festive mood to Artsakh. And the representatives of CONIFA are already preparing for the next football celebration, the CONIFA World Football Cup which will take place in Somaliland in 2020.

The Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) is the international governing body for non-FIFA- affiliated Association of Football. CONIFA was formed in 2013. The organization unities 54 federations, thus 54 teams. The mission of CONIFA is to give a chance to federations, players not included in FIFA to demonstrate their abilities, to develop as athletes and individuals. CONIFA Sportsbet.io European Football Cup 2019 is Europe’s third tournament.

Hrachuhi Barseghyan

PR & Marketing Team Leader

CONIFA Sportsbet.io European Football Cup 2019

