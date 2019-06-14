Norway Chess 8: Aronian loses to Caruana

Playing with white pieces, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian lost to Fabiano Caruana of the United States in the eighth round of the 2019 Altibox Norway Chess tournament played on Thursday.

The Armenian chess star stays in sole second place with 9 points as the tournament is nearing its end.

Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen continues to lead the table with 13 points, Panorama.am learned from the official website of the tournament.

In the final round scheduled for Friday, Aronian will face former Indian world chess champion Viswanathan Anand.

