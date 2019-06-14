New Mark Arax Book Exploring California to be Presented at Abril Bookstore

GLENDALE—Author and journalist, Mark Arax will present his newly released book titled, The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California at Abril Bookstore. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. at 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205. Arax will be introduced by, James Beard award-winning author, Jesse Katz. Admission is free. For more information, call (818) 243-4112.

The Dreamt Land is a heartfelt, beautifully written book about the land and the people who have worked it—from gold miners, to wheat ranchers, to small fruit farmers and today’s Big Agriculture. Since the beginning, Californians have redirected rivers, drilled ever-deeper wells and built higher dams, pushing the water supply past its limit. The Dreamt Land weaves reportage, history and memoir to confront the “Golden State” myth in a riveting fashion. No other chronicler of the West has so deeply delved into the empires of agriculture that drink so much of the water. The nation’s biggest farmers—the nut king, grape king and citrus queen—tell their story here, for the first time.

Mark Arax is an author and journalist whose writings on California and the West have received numerous awards for literary nonfiction. A former staffer at the Los Angeles Times, his work has appeared in The New York Times and The California Sunday Magazine. His books include a memoir of his father’s murder, a collection of essays about the West, and the best-selling The King of California. The King of California won a California Book Award—the William Saroyan Prize from Stanford University—and was named a top book of 2004 by the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle. Arax lives in Fresno, California.

