First Armenian TV station launched in Turkey

Turkey’s first Turkish-Armenian television station has hit the airwaves, according to the journalist spearheading the project. “Every Friday night, for the first time in Turkey we’re broadcasting news in Western Armenian,” said Aram Kuran, the station’s chief, referring to one of the two branches of the Armenian language, The Hurriyet Daily News reported.

“We also have live broadcasts two days a week,” he told the source, adding that they hope to expand the program schedule. Turkish, a multiethnic, multicultural society, has a sizeable population of ethnic Armenians.

The station’s team started work on Luys TV- meaning “light” in Armenian – nearly two years ago, Kuran explained.

The station will include news items from Anadolu Agency as translated into Armenian, as well as spotlights on politics, fashion, culture, contemporary issues, and music and programs for children, he added.

Most of the programs will be in Armenian, he explained, but some will be in Turkish as well.

