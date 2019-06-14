Armenia 9 spots up in FIFA World Ranking

Armenia has raced up in the FIFA World Ranking to reach 97th position (9 spots up from last month).

The rise comes after two consecutive victories in the Euro 2020 qualification round.

Armenia beat Greece 3-2 in Euro 2020 qualifier on June 11, thus producing a memorable result to jump above Greece into third in Group J.

On June 8, goals from Gevorg Ghazaryan, Aleksandre Karapetian and Tigran Barseghyan saw Armenia hammer Liechtenstein 3-0 on Saturday, June 8.

Belgium tops the ranking followed by France and Brazil.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...