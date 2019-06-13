Pro-Kurdish HDP submits queries to interior minister on Armenian woman attacked in Istanbul

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) have submitted written queries to the interior minister after an Armenian woman was stabbed in İstanbul last month, Ahval reports.

HDP lawmaker Hüda Kaya submitted a series of written inquiries in parliament to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu in connection with the woman from Armenia, who was attacked on May 31 in the Samatya district of Istanbul.

Fellow HDP deputy Garo Paylan also brought up the attack in parliament on Wednesday, asking why the assailants, who had committed a hate crime, had not been caught.

The woman, identified as Arpine T., was hospitalised after masked men stabbed her at the entrance to her house in Samatya. The two men told the woman the attack was only the beginning, according to reports. Arpine T., who had moved to Istanbul from Armenia, is relocating back to Armenia.

The written queries included questions whether work had been done to identify the attackers and to prevent similar attacks, and how many people who targeted Armenians’ homes have been arrested, Gazete Duvar said.

