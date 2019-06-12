Turkey slams the Netherlands over the Armenian Genocide resolution

20:30 12/06/2019 World

The foreign ministry of Turkey has slammed the House of Representatives of the Netherlands over the resolution that strongly rejected Turkish President Erdogan’s April 24 remark and called upon the country’s government to notify the Turkish authorities of their position on the Armenian Genocide.

In a released statement the foreign ministry labeled the resolution as ‘baseless’ and rejected ‘slanderous allegations’ referred to in these resolutions, Ermenihaber reported.

“It would be advisable for the Netherlands’ House of Representatives to address more important issues that threaten European values, rather than an anti-Turkey stance that feeds on prejudices,” read the part of the statement.

To remind, following the adoption of the resolution, Armenian foreign ministry issued a message on Facebook welcoming international reaction against denialist remarks of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the Armenian Genocide. “By adopting this motion Netherlands and its parliamentarians once again demonstrated their principal stance on Human rights and Genocide Prevention,” said the message.

