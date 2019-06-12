The flame of 7th Pan-Armenian Games lit on top of Musa Dagh

The flame of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games was lit from candles of the St. Astvatsatsin Armenain Church in the village of Vagif on the foot of Musa Dagh, a territory which was once the Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia.

The torch was lit by Pan-Armenian Games co-founder, Armenian-American philanthropist Albert Boyajyan.

Vice-Chair of the Pan-Armenian Games World Committee Roland Sharoyan said the ceremony come as a testament to the unity of the Armenian people, wherever they might be.

The flame was then taken to the summit of Musa Dagh, and will find its way to Artsakh, where the opening ceremony of the VII Pan-Armenian Games will take place in Stepanakert on August 6.

