Two women elected to local council of Yazidi village in Armenia

Two women will be represented at the self-government body of Sorik village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn region for the first time of the community’s history. With a predominantly Yazidi population, the village held local elections on June 9. Six candidates were running for places at the five-member Council of the Elders with two women among them.

According to initial results published by the Central Electoral Commission, the Council will have two female representatives with Gyulizar Tamoyan and Gyulizar Smoyanhaving having received three votes each. In total, 18 villagers voted at the elections out of 91, the total number of eligible voters.

Earlier in an interview with panorama.am the village mayor Vazir Bakoyan said that women were granted electoral rights for the first time as a desperate measure as most of the male population are abroad.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...