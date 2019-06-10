Three Armenian manuscripts from Italy go on display at Matenadaran

An exhibition titled “Three Armenian manuscripts from Toscana” opened at Matenadaran Institute today.

Three of the 14 Armenian manuscripts kept at the Laurentian Library in Florence will be on display until the end of the year. An interactive multimedia system will display digital pages of the manuscripts.

Attending the opening ceremony were Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, President of the Italian National Research Council Massimo Inguscio, Director of Research Innovation & Technology at IBM Italia Fabrizio Renzi, Italy’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco.

Matenadaran’s Director Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan said the exhibition is exceptional, as this is the first time Matenadaran hosts Armenian gems kept in friendly Italy.

Massimo Inguscio noted that the exhibition is a result of the reciprocal visits of the Presidents of Armenia and Italy and their commitment to develop bilateral cultural ties.

“We have come here from the Summit of Minds, where we spoke about the power of artificial intelligence,” he said, adding that “this small exhibition shows the depth of natural intelligence.

President Armen Sarkissian said, in turn, that the three manuscripts that have been kept outside Armenia for centuries have now returned home.

“These ancient manuscript testify to the friendly relations established between Armenia and Italy,” the President added.

Expressing gratitude to Ambassador Vincenzo del Monaco for his efforts in organizing the exhibition, President Sarkissian voiced hope that similar events would follow.

“I’m proud to be here and open this exhibition. I hope the next one will be held soon, no matter where – in Yerevan or Roma, since we are tied not only historically, but also technologically,” the President stated.

Armen Sarkissian emphasized the role of science and technology in making culture and art more accessible to the public. He noted that science, technologies, culture and art are becoming promising direction of Armenian-Italian cooperation.

