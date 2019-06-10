South Ossetia beat Western Armenia to win CONIFA 2019 European Cup

South Ossetia has been crowned CONIFA Sportsbet.io European Football Cup 2019 winner.

The team beat Western Armenia in the final played at Stepanakert’s Republican Stadium on June 9.

Ibrahim Bazayev of South Ossetia scored the only goal early into the second half.

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan was present at the final of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) European Football Cup and the solemn closing ceremony.

CONIFA, the Confederation of Independent Football Associations, is the football federation for all associations outside FIFA.

It’s a global acting non-profit organization that supports representatives of international football teams from nations, de-facto nations, regions, minority peoples and sports isolated territories.

