Russian-Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan wins second prize of 2019 Cliburn Junior

15-year-old Russian-Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan won the $10,000 second prize of the 2019 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition held in Dallas, Texas, from 31 May to June 8.

The young pianist also received the Press Award (an additional prize of $500), Panorama.am learned from the official website of the competition.

Shuan Hern Lee, 16, of Australia won the $15,000 first prize, while South Korea’s JiWon Yang, 17, won the $5,000 third prize.

In the final round held on Saturday afternoon, each of the finalists performed full concertos with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Ruth Reinhardt. A total of 23 pianists aged 13-17 took part in the competition.

Eva is studying at the music school under the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory. She has been playing the piano since 3 years of age. Eva has been taking part in international music competitions and festivals since she was 15 years old, winning all of them.

According to the experts, Eva does not simply play; she strives to convey the music to the audience in its full depth and beauty.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/06/10/Eva-Gevorgyan-Cliburn-Junior/2126023

