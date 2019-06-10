Arsonists attack Turkish diplomats’ vehicles in Greece

The cars of two Turkish nationals in Greece were set on fire early Monday, sources said, according to Turkish media reports.

The incident took place in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, said diplomatic sources who asked not to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media. The car of Serkan Burali, commercial attache of the Turkish embassy, was burned in front of his house.

Arsonists targeted another car of a Turkish national working for an international organization.

Firefighters rushed to the scene but the vehicles were completely damaged. No casualties were reported. The Greek police and fire department have launched an investigation into the attacks.

