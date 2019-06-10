Armenian medieval castle in Turkey could be restored

The ruined Cilician Armenian Oshin Castle (Sinap Castle in Turksih) in Camliyayla district of Turkey’s Mersin Province could be restored, Akunq.net reports, quoting the Turkish Dogan news agency.

According to the source, the medieval Armenian castle, which dates back to the 10th-11th centuries has long been neglected and badly needs repair. Locals fear the building could collapse soon enough.

Citizens are demanding that the castle be restored to attract tourists.

The castle functioned as a fortified estate house. It was one of the many dozens of fortifications within the medieval Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia.

