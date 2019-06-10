Armenian family decides to return to Armenia after being attacked in Istanbul

Vicar of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, Archbishop Aram Ateshyan visited Arpine, who was recently attacked by nationalists.

As reported the Istanbul-based Armenian Zhamanak newspaper, Archbishop Ateshyan expressed his patriarchal solidarity with Arpine and her husband, Sargis and stressed that the Patriarchate will be closely following the case of revealing the criminals until they are detained and punished.

Arpine and Sargis also informed that they have decided to return to Armenia soon.

Recently, masked people stabbed Arpine (who moved from Armenia to Istanbul) near the entrance to her house in the Samatia district of Istanbul. She was quickly transferred to a hospital and provided with medical assistance. Before leaving, the criminals had told her that this is just the beginning.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...