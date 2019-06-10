13 pianists competing for the main award at Aram Khachaturian International Competition

The semi-final round of the 15th Khachaturian International Competition is underway on June 10 at Yerevan specialized secondary music school named after Tchaikovsky. According to Aram Khachaturian Competition Cultural Foundation, 13 participants have passed to the semi-final round for the main award and the prizes.

The final round of the competition will take place on June 12. The finalists will perform with the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia which is the official symphony of the competition.

The Khachaturian International Competition is held in Yerevan from June 6 to June 14 every year starting from 2003. For the first time it was implemented within the framework of events, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great composer. In 2013 the Khachaturian competition was elected as a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions becoming the only Armenian competition ever honored with such a privilege.

