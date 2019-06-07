Russian Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan through to final of 2019 Cliburn Junior

15-year-old Eva Gevorgyan, representing Russia and Armenia, is among the three pianists to be qualified for the final of the 2019 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition which kicked off in Dallas on 31 May.

The two other finalists of the competition are 16-year-old Shuan Hern Lee from Australia and 17-year-old JiWon Yang from South Korea, the Cliburn reveled in a Facebook post.

The young pianists will perform full concertos with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Ruth Reinhardt at the final round scheduled for Saturday, June 8.

The first-prize winner will receive a cash award of $15,000; second prize is $10,000; and third prize is $5,000. All three top prizes will also include scholarships, and community residency and mentorship opportunities with the Cliburn.

The 2019 Cliburn Junior brought together a total of 23 contestants aged 13-17.

Eva is studying at the music school under the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory. She has been playing the piano since 3 years of age. Eva has been taking part in international music competitions and festivals since she was 15 years old, winning all of them.

According to the experts, Eva does not simply play; she strives to convey the music to the audience in its full depth and beauty.

